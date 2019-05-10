Titus County Bookings

Nineteen-year-old Desiree Butler of Mt. Pleasant was arrested in Titus County on a Hopkins County warrant for Possession of a felony amount of a Controlled Substance. No bond was set and she will be transported back to Hopkins County.

Forty-five-year-old Alejandro Coonrod of Balch Springs was arrested in Titus County on multiple felony warrants. He’s accused of Assault on a Public Servant, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Evading Arrest with a Vehicle. His bonds were set at $80,000.

Thirty-eight-year-old Henry Calvin Willis of Mt. Pleasant was arrested for Tampering with Evidence, Failure to Identify and a misdemeanor. He was also charged with Violation of Parole and he remains in the Titus County jail.

Fifty-nine-year-old Francisco Guerrero of Mt. Pleasant was arrested on 2 warrants for Indecency with a Child by Sexual Contact. NO bond amount was available.