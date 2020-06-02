Titus County COVID-19 Count 511

Titus County COVID-19

Titus County cases of COVID-19 Tuesday are now 511, with three confirmed deaths. Titus Regional Medical Center Monday was reporting 2,309 tested with 1,736 negatives, 461 positives with 112 pending. There were six hospitalized. Those numbers represent Monday’s patients in the hospital.

Judge Lee’s numbers include all Titus County residents testing positive nationwide. For example, a person from Titus County tested in Texarkana, Dallas, or San Francisco. TRMC is reporting total positives from tests that were administered at the hospital or family care center and will possibly include test results for patients, not Titus County residents. For example, a person tested from outside of Titus County like Mt Vernon, Pittsburg, or someone from out of state.

Free Drive-Thru Testing, with or without symptoms, Wednesday-Friday (June 3-4-5), 9:00 am until 5:00 pm, at Mt. Pleasant Civic Center. To register: TXCOVIDTEST.ORG, 512-883-2400. Appointments will be accepted, beginning Tuesday (Jun 2) at 9:00 am. You can only register for a specific day approximately 24 hours in advance. The state will not show dates available any further out than the next 24 hours.

Example:

Wednesday (Jun 3), Registration starts after 6:00 pm, Monday (Jun 1)

Thursday (Jun 4), Register after 6:00 pm, Tuesday (Jun 2)

Friday (Jun 5), Register after 6:00 pm Wednesday (Jun 3)

If you do not have symptoms, register by phone to avoid rejection by the online screening process. The state provides this testing, and the amount of time to receive results is not known locally, though Texas is making efforts to decrease the turnaround time.