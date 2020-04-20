Titus County COVID-19 Declaration Amnded

Judge Brian Lee

TITUS COUNTY JUDGE BRIAN LEE TO AMEND THE DECLARATION OF LOCAL STATE OF DISASTER FOR TUESDAY (APR 21).

While the number of COVID-19 positive cases in Titus County is low compared to other regions, they ARE increasing. To slow the spread, Titus County Judge Brian Lee will amend the current Local State of Disaster Declaration for the county on Monday, April 20, 2020. The declaration covers all cities in Titus County.

The declaration includes additional measures, including new masking requirements. The goal is to achieve a decline in cases, which is required to get Titus County open and back to work.

The declaration starts at 11:59 pm, Monday, April 20, 2020. It will be in effect until at least April 30 with possible extension.

Here are CDC recommendations on masks and a tutorial on how to make your own:

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/prevent-getting-sick/diy-cloth-face-coverings.html

What is new in the declaration:

· Masking requirements:

RETAIL & RESTAURANTS

All retail stores and all restaurants providing curbside or delivery services must require all employees to wear masks at all times while working. All retail stores and all restaurants providing curbside or delivery services must require customers to wear masks before entering the store and while shopping in the store. All retail stores must require all customers to sanitize their hands with alcohol-based sanitizer before entering the store. Retail stores include grocery stores, supermarkets, warehouse stores, bodegas, liquor stores, convenience stores.

From the previous declarations included are

· Travel – Prohibited is all travel in Titus except for:

To and from work

Work-related

Health and Safety related to self or another family member

For essential services

· Essential Services – http://tdem.texas.gov/essentialservices

· Social Distancing

No gatherings of more than ten people

Maintain 6 feet of distance at all times

Wash hands for 20 seconds frequently.

Cover coughs and sneezes in sleeve or elbow

Regular cleaning/sanitizing of hi-touch surfaces

No shaking hands

· City of Mount Pleasant closures until further notice:

1. Civic Center

2. Sports fields for practices and games

3. Library –curbside pickup available (go www.mpcity.net for details)

4. City Hall – staff are available by phone, email, and appointment during regular business hours

· Parks and trails ARE open but follow social distancing

· Business open to the Public Must Have a Written Plan and follow new masking requirements above

Maintain 6 feet, customers, employees inside and outside

Procedures for regular cleaning of high-touch surfaces

How they will enforce the plan

Copy of the policy, one page, posted front door or window

If no physical location, copies of the procedure with all employees

Available for immediate inspection by authorities

· ALL retail including Grocery Stores, Warehouse, Big-Box, Convenience Stores

Include in the plan how they will limit the number of customers to meet

Distancing requirements and new masking requirements above

· Religious Services

Allowed and encouraged

Must meet social distancing requirements of no more than ten people gathered, and 6’ feet apart

Does not prohibit “drive-in” service; church lot, everyone in the car

Must also develop a written plan just like a business

· Employers shall only allow employees with no symptoms to work (dry cough, shortness of breath, fever, etc.). Stay home until symptom-free

· Order & Penalties

Anyone who knowingly violates is subject to $1000 or up to 180-day jail

Authorizes use of all lawfully available enforcement tools

· Went into Effect at 12:01 am Thursday, April 2, 2020, and amended April 20, 2020.