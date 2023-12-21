Cypress Basin Hospice 2023 Header
Titus County Decides To Fight Fires

Titus County Commissioner’s agenda took up the City of Mt Pleasant’s proposal concerning fire protection for the county for $980,000.00, less than the current $1.3 million. Also considered was the possible termination of the fire protection contract and the creation of a Titus County Fire Department. Dana Applewhite seconded Commissioner Joe Mitchell’s motion to terminate the negotiation with Mt Pleasant, which was approved 3-2. Mitchell seconded Applewhite’s motion to create a Titus County Fire Department, which was approved 3-2. In addition, they agreed to hire a consultant to oversee the starting of the county’s fire department.

