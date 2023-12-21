Paris Police Report For Thursday, December 21

At approximately 3:00 Thursday morning, officers attempted to stop an SUV on Bonham St. The vehicle fled East on Bonham and eventually crashed into a building on the NE corner of the Plaza. The suspects fled on foot. There were no injuries, and officers discovered they were in a stolen vehicle from an address on Bonham St. They totaled it, and the business sustained significant damage.

Zion Jaquail Banks

Wednesday morning at 10:24, officers were notified of a theft that had just occurred at a business in the 1400 block of Clarksville St. The vehicle described was spotted on Lamar Avenue and stopped in the 300 block of Lamar. The suspect was Zion Jaquail Banks, 19, who had stolen a kit used to falsify a drug test. Banks admitted to stealing the kit to pass a test for work. He was arrested and charged with Theft under $100.00 and Falsification of Drug Test Results due to his possession of the kit.

Kanavis Tramond Trigg

A traffic stop in the 900 block of W. Center Wednesday night at 8:23 brought officers into contact with Kanavis Tramond Trigg, 33. Trigg gave the officer several false names, and they finally identified him via ID card. Trigg had outstanding warrants for Parole violation and Possession of Controlled Substances. He was charged and arrested for the warrants and Failure to identify as a fugitive from justice.

Officers made 14 traffic stops, arrested two adults, and answered 98 calls for service on Wednesday, December 20.

Captain John T. Bull