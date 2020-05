Titus County received notification of 93 COVID-19 cases Friday. Of the 93, 49 or men and 44 are women with one male death. Four are 10 to 19 years off age, 15 in their 20s, 16 in their 30s, and 21 in their 40s. There are 31 in their 50s, five in their 60s, and one reported in their 70s.