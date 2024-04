Titus County arrested 32-year-old Lola Danielle Cherry of Mt. Pleasant for Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, Evading Arrest with a Vehicle, and a Texas Parole Violation warrant on an Attempted Capital Murder of a Person Under ten years old conviction.

On Monday, Deputies arrested 40-year-old James Robert Short of Winnsboro in Titus County for felony DWI, Resisting Arrest, and two counts of terrorist threat. At last report, he was in the Titus County Jail.