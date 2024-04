Hopkins County Commissioners designated Friday and Saturday, May 3-4 as county-wide clean-up days. The sites for drop-off are the four precinct barns, which are listed on our news website. They will be open from 7:00 am to 3:30 pm on Friday and from 7:00 am to noon on Saturday. They do not accept shingles, chemicals, household hazardous wastes, pesticides, paint, or appliances containing Freon.