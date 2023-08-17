Titus County Jail Bookings

Thirty-five-year-old Josue Trejo-Chavez of Mt. Pleasant, was arrested for Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Possession of a Dangerous Drug. He remains in the Titus County jail in lieu of $15,000 bond.

Twenty-one-year-old Javier Reyes-Navarrete of Mt. Pleasant, was arrested for Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Possession of a Dangerous Drug. NO bond information was available.

Forty-five-year-old Juan Espinoza-Gonzalez was arrested in Titus County for Fraudulent Possession and Use of Identifying Information. No other information has been disclosed.

Thirty-six-year-old Willie Glyn McGill was arrested in Titus County for Tampering with Evidence with the Intent to Impair an Investigation and a misdemeanor marijuana charge. His bonds total $21,500.