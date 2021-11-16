Titus County Loses Two Firefighters

Titus County’s firefighters have been mourning the loss of two of their volunteer firefighters. The first loss was Wednesday, Oct 27. Sugar Hill was fighting a structure fire, and Wesley Vanderver, 86, collapsed while working the pump truck. He died of a heart attack at the hospital. Monday night (Nov 15), Tri-Lakes VFD’s Ross Estabrook, 47, had been inside a structure fire on FM 1735. He died of a heart attack after he came out of the building, and services are pending. Both died while in the line of duty fighting structure fires.