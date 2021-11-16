Erin Conrad – Edward Jones Header
Titus County Loses Two Firefighters

Titus County’s firefighters have been mourning the loss of two of their volunteer firefighters. The first loss was Wednesday, Oct 27. Sugar Hill was fighting a structure fire, and Wesley Vanderver, 86, collapsed while working the pump truck. He died of a heart attack at the hospital. Monday night (Nov 15), Tri-Lakes VFD’s Ross Estabrook, 47, had been inside a structure fire on FM 1735. He died of a heart attack after he came out of the building, and services are pending. Both died while in the line of duty fighting structure fires.

