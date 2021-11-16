Paris Police Report For Tuesday (Nov 16)

Taylor Ahlers

Taylor Ahlers, 27, was arrested in the 3200-block of NE Loop 286 at 4:02 Monday afternoon on a felony warrant out of the Ohio Department of Corrections. Officers transferred Ahlers to the Lamar County Jail.

Amanda Jo-Kay Daniels

Paris Police stopped a vehicle in the 600-block of Bonham Monday afternoon at 4:50 for running a stop sign. The driver, Amanda Jo-Kay Daniels, 49, of Valiant, Oklahoma, had possession of methamphetamine and marijuana. Daniels was arrested and later transferred to the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police observed a disturbance in the 600-block of Bonham Monday morning at 9:27. Before the officer could make contact with the parties involved, four juveniles ran from the scene. The adult party involved reported that the four had thrown a rock at his vehicle, and he chased them on foot. Officers located the juveniles, and they said that the adult male had nearly hit one of them with the car. All parties were mouthing at each other. The youths reported that the adult driving the vehicle then got out, brandished a knife, and threatened them, so they ran. The investigation continues.

Paris Police responded to 96 calls for service and arrested five people on Monday (Nov 15).