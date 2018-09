Masonic Lodge brings Fantastic Teeth program to first graders

Aaron Parker Elementary nurse Shanon Erickson portrays the Tooth Fairy as she speaks to students about brushing, flossing, care of a baby and permanent teeth, and all the ‘spaces’ in between. Roan Oak Masonic Lodge No. 860 members Paul Green Jr. and James Parsons delivered dental kits to each first grader from their Fantastic Teeth program.