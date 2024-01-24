Cooper Lake Park Activities This Weekend

Always lots of fun at Cooper Lake State Park- At Doctor’s Creek – Saturday January 27th – Wildlife Detectives – 2 p.m. Meet at South Loop trail head at the Pelican Point parking lot. We’ll take a short walk on the South Loop Trail. Explore how to determine the types of animals that may have been here from the signs they leave behind. And at the South Sulphur Unit -Archery 101: 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. Meet at Buggy Whip Rest Area. Registration is required, program limited to 12 participants. Reserve your spot by calling (903) 945-5256 or email Alicia