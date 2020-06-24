Trump Supports Second Round Of Stimulus Checks

President Donald Trump has reportedly signaled support for a second stimulus check, but not everybody agrees.

There is a debate in Congress over whether a second stimulus is needed, even among GOP members. Some, like the president, support it with a targeted approach. Others, like Texas economist Vance Ginn, who once worked in trump’s cabinet, says we should open the economy instead of relying on government handouts. He says there are also concerns about the cost of a second stimulus and its effect on the federal deficit.