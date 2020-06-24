" /> Trump Supports Second Round Of Stimulus Checks – EastTexasRadio.com
Hess Lawn Mower Header
Momentum Polaris Spring Sales Event 2020
Access Financial Group
Morrell banner
cypress basin hospice
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
Lakes Regional Community Center Header

Trump Supports Second Round Of Stimulus Checks

4 hours ago

President Donald Trump has reportedly signaled support for a second stimulus check, but not everybody agrees.

There is a debate in Congress over whether a second stimulus is needed, even among GOP members. Some, like the president, support it with a targeted approach. Others, like Texas economist Vance Ginn, who once worked in trump’s cabinet, says we should open the economy instead of relying on government handouts. He says there are also concerns about the cost of a second stimulus and its effect on the federal deficit.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved                                     