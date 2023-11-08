Tuesday Local Election Results

Tuesday was Election Day in Texas, featuring 14 proposed amendments to the state constitution. Voters passed all the proposed amendments by healthy margins except for Proposition 13. It would have increased the mandatory retirement age for state justices and judges. Proposition 4, which increased the homestead exemption significantly, passed with 89% of the vote. In the race for the empty seat for District 2 in the Texas House, the top two vote-getters were Brent Money and Jill Dutton. They will face off in a run-off election. The Como-Pickton ISD bond issue passed with 63% of the vote. The Chapel Hill Mt Pleasant’s bond issue failed by only six votes, 334 in favor and 340 against. Both of Greenville ISD’s bond issues failed.