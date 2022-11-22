Tuesday’s Sports

NFL

Monday

49ers (6-4) 38 – Cardinals (4-7) 10

NBA

Monday

Knicks (9-9) 125 – Thunder (7-10) 119

Pelicans (10-7) 128 – Warriors (8-10) 83

NHL

Monday

Avalanche (11-5-1) 3 – Stars (11-5-3) 2

FIFA

For the first time at a World Cup, soccer matches will feature new “semi-automated offside technology,” which includes a ball with a tracking device. They announced the technology as “a support tool for the video match officials and the on-field officials to help them make faster, more accurate, and more reproducible offside decisions.” Fans are not a fan.

HIGH SCHOOL

Basketball

Girls

Monday, the Sulphur Springs Lady Cats basketball have won four in a row after handing Mineola a 52-32 loss. Tuesday, the Lady Cats host Farmersville, with the tipoff at noon.

Brownsboro 57 – Hawkins 37

Jefferson 45 – New Diana 19

Pine Tree 66 – Pittsburg 59

Boys

Rivercrest 42 – Avinger 38

FOOTBALL Point Spreads

Class 6A Division I

Region I

Regionals

North Crowley (12-0) vs. Prosper (11-1) +6, 3:00 pm, Saturday at Arlington’s Choctaw Stadium

Keller (10-2) vs. Lewisville (11-1) +14, 11:00 am. Saturday at Arlington’s Choctaw Stadium

Region II

Regionals

Duncanville (11-0) +7 vs. The Woodlands (10-2), 3:00 pm Saturday at Pflugerville’s The Pfield

Waxahachie (10-2) vs. Spring Westfield (11-1) +6, 2:00 pm Saturday at Hutto’s Memorial Stadium

Class 6A Division II

Region I

Regionals

Trophy Club Nelson (11-1) vs. Denton Guyer (12-0) +17, 2:00 pm Saturday at Frisco’s Ford Center

Southlake Carroll (12-0) +17 vs. McKinney (8-4), 3:15 pm Friday at Arlington’s Choctaw Stadium

Region II

Regionals

DeSoto (10-2) +10 vs. Tomball (8-4), 4:00 pm Friday at Pflugerville’s The Pfield

Killeen Harker Heights (11-1) +14 vs. Spring DeKaney (9-3), 6:00 pm Friday at Waco’s McLane

Class 5A Division I

Region I

Regionals

Abilene (6-6) vs. Burleson Centennial (11-1) +20, 7:30 pm Friday at Arlington’s Choctaw Stadium

Aledo (10-2) +3 vs. Midlothian (12-0), 6:00 pm Friday at Midlothian’s Midlothian ISD Stadium

Region II

Regionals

Mansfield Timberview (12-0) vs. Frisco Reedy (12-0) +3, 3:00 pm Friday at Bedford’s Pennington Field

Longview (12-0) +24 vs. Port Arthur Memorial (11-1), 7:00 pm Friday at Lufkin’s Abe Martin Stadium

Class 5A Division II

Region I

Regionals

Canutillo (10-2) vs. Abilene Wylie (9-3) +14, 3:00 pm Friday at Fort Stockton’s Panther Stadium

Argyle (12-0) +11 vs. Grapevine (11-1), 6:00 pm Friday at Southlake’s Dragon Stadium

Region II

Regionals

Midlothian Heritage (11-1) vs. Dallas South Oak Cliff (9-3) +2, 3:00 pm Friday at Mansfield’s Newsom Stadium

Melissa (10-2) +5 vs. Terrell (7-5), 7:00 pm Friday at Frisco’s Ford Center

Class 4A Division I

Region II

Regionals

China Spring (11-1) +31 vs. Lake Worth (10-2), 5:00 pm Friday at Waxahachie’s Lumpkins Stadium

Celina (11-1) vs. Anna (12-0) +3, 2:00 pm Friday at Allen’s Eagle Stadium

Region III

Regionals

Tyler Chapel Hill (10-2) Toss vs. Lumberton (11-1), 7:00 pm Friday at New Caney’s Randall Reed Stadium

Lindale (8-4) vs. Kilgore (9-3) +14, 1:00 pm Friday at Tyler’s Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium

Class 4A Division II

Region II

Regionals

Aubrey (10-2) vs. Texarkana Pleasant Grove (10-2) +7, 2:00 pm Friday at Paris’ Wildcat Stadium

Gilmer (11-0) vs. Carthage (12-0) +17, 6:00 pm Friday at Longview’s Lobo Stadium

Class 3A Division I

Region II

Regionals

Pottsboro (11-1) vs. Grandview (10-2) +10, 1:00 pm Friday at Mesquite’s Memorial Stadium

West (11-1) vs. Malakoff (11-1) +8, 7:30 pm Friday at Corsicana’s Tiger Stadium

Class 3A Division II

Region II

Regionals

Bells (10-2) vs. Holliday (12-0) +3, 2:00 pm Friday at Denton’s Collins Stadium

Palmer (11-0) vs. Gunter (11-0) +19, 1:00 pm Friday at Royse City’s Royse City ISD Stadium

Region III

Regionals

West Rusk (10-2) +7 vs. Harmony (7-5), 1:00 pm Friday at Longview’s Pine Tree Pirate Stadium

Daingerfield (10-2) vs. Newton (11-1) +17, 6:00 pm Friday at Nacogdoches’ Homer Bryce Stadium

Class 2A Division I

Region III

Regionals

Cooper (12-0) vs. Joaquin (9-2) +7, 7:00 pm Friday at Tyler’s Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium

Timpson (12-0) +10 vs. Centerville (10-2), 7:00 pm Friday at Jacksonville’s Tomato Bowl

Class 2A Division II

Region III

Regionals

Simms Bowie (9-2) vs. Mart (12-0) +45, 2:00 pm, Friday at Van’s Memorial Stadium

Price Carlisle (11-1) vs. Lovelady (11-0) +10, 7:00 pm, Friday at Palestine’s Wildcat Stadium