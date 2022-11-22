Tuesday’s Sports

NFL
Monday
49ers (6-4) 38 – Cardinals (4-7) 10
NBA
Monday
Knicks (9-9) 125 – Thunder (7-10) 119
Pelicans (10-7) 128 – Warriors (8-10) 83
NHL
Monday
Avalanche (11-5-1) 3 – Stars (11-5-3) 2
FIFA
For the first time at a World Cup, soccer matches will feature new “semi-automated offside technology,” which includes a ball with a tracking device. They announced the technology as “a support tool for the video match officials and the on-field officials to help them make faster, more accurate, and more reproducible offside decisions.” Fans are not a fan.
HIGH SCHOOL
Basketball
Girls
Monday, the Sulphur Springs Lady Cats basketball have won four in a row after handing Mineola a 52-32 loss. Tuesday, the Lady Cats host Farmersville, with the tipoff at noon.
Brownsboro 57 – Hawkins 37
Jefferson 45 – New Diana 19
Pine Tree 66 – Pittsburg 59
Boys
Rivercrest 42 – Avinger 38
FOOTBALL Point Spreads
Class 6A Division I
Region I
Regionals
North Crowley (12-0) vs. Prosper (11-1) +6, 3:00 pm, Saturday at Arlington’s Choctaw Stadium
Keller (10-2) vs. Lewisville (11-1) +14, 11:00 am. Saturday at Arlington’s Choctaw Stadium
Region II
Regionals
Duncanville (11-0) +7 vs. The Woodlands (10-2), 3:00 pm Saturday at Pflugerville’s The Pfield
Waxahachie (10-2) vs. Spring Westfield (11-1) +6, 2:00 pm Saturday at Hutto’s Memorial Stadium
Class 6A Division II
Region I
Regionals
Trophy Club Nelson (11-1) vs. Denton Guyer (12-0) +17, 2:00 pm Saturday at Frisco’s Ford Center
Southlake Carroll (12-0) +17 vs. McKinney (8-4), 3:15 pm Friday at Arlington’s Choctaw Stadium
Region II
Regionals
DeSoto (10-2) +10 vs. Tomball (8-4), 4:00 pm Friday at Pflugerville’s The Pfield
Killeen Harker Heights (11-1) +14 vs. Spring DeKaney (9-3), 6:00 pm Friday at Waco’s McLane
Class 5A Division I
Region I
Regionals
Abilene (6-6) vs. Burleson Centennial (11-1) +20, 7:30 pm Friday at Arlington’s Choctaw Stadium
Aledo (10-2) +3 vs. Midlothian (12-0), 6:00 pm Friday at Midlothian’s Midlothian ISD Stadium
Region II
Regionals
Mansfield Timberview (12-0) vs. Frisco Reedy (12-0) +3, 3:00 pm Friday at Bedford’s Pennington Field
Longview (12-0) +24 vs. Port Arthur Memorial (11-1), 7:00 pm Friday at Lufkin’s Abe Martin Stadium
Class 5A Division II
Region I
Regionals
Canutillo (10-2) vs. Abilene Wylie (9-3) +14, 3:00 pm Friday at Fort Stockton’s Panther Stadium
Argyle (12-0) +11 vs. Grapevine (11-1), 6:00 pm Friday at Southlake’s Dragon Stadium
Region II
Regionals
Midlothian Heritage (11-1) vs. Dallas South Oak Cliff (9-3) +2, 3:00 pm Friday at Mansfield’s Newsom Stadium
Melissa (10-2) +5 vs. Terrell (7-5), 7:00 pm Friday at Frisco’s Ford Center
Class 4A Division I
Region II
Regionals
China Spring (11-1) +31 vs. Lake Worth (10-2), 5:00 pm Friday at Waxahachie’s Lumpkins Stadium
Celina (11-1) vs. Anna (12-0) +3, 2:00 pm Friday at Allen’s Eagle Stadium
Region III
Regionals
Tyler Chapel Hill (10-2) Toss vs. Lumberton (11-1), 7:00 pm Friday at New Caney’s Randall Reed Stadium
Lindale (8-4) vs. Kilgore (9-3) +14, 1:00 pm Friday at Tyler’s Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium
Class 4A Division II
Region II
Regionals
Aubrey (10-2) vs. Texarkana Pleasant Grove (10-2) +7, 2:00 pm Friday at Paris’ Wildcat Stadium
Gilmer (11-0) vs. Carthage (12-0) +17, 6:00 pm Friday at Longview’s Lobo Stadium
Class 3A Division I
Region II
Regionals
Pottsboro (11-1) vs. Grandview (10-2) +10, 1:00 pm Friday at Mesquite’s Memorial Stadium
West (11-1) vs. Malakoff (11-1) +8, 7:30 pm Friday at Corsicana’s Tiger Stadium
Class 3A Division II
Region II
Regionals
Bells (10-2) vs. Holliday (12-0) +3, 2:00 pm Friday at Denton’s Collins Stadium
Palmer (11-0) vs. Gunter (11-0) +19, 1:00 pm Friday at Royse City’s Royse City ISD Stadium
Region III
Regionals
West Rusk (10-2) +7 vs. Harmony (7-5), 1:00 pm Friday at Longview’s Pine Tree Pirate Stadium
Daingerfield (10-2) vs. Newton (11-1) +17, 6:00 pm Friday at Nacogdoches’ Homer Bryce Stadium
Class 2A Division I
Region III
Regionals
Cooper (12-0) vs. Joaquin (9-2) +7, 7:00 pm Friday at Tyler’s Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium
Timpson (12-0) +10 vs. Centerville (10-2), 7:00 pm Friday at Jacksonville’s Tomato Bowl
Class 2A Division II
Region III
Regionals
Simms Bowie (9-2) vs. Mart (12-0) +45, 2:00 pm, Friday at Van’s Memorial Stadium
Price Carlisle (11-1) vs. Lovelady (11-0) +10, 7:00 pm, Friday at Palestine’s Wildcat Stadium