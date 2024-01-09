Tuesday’s Sports

CFP National Championship

No. 1 Michigan (15-0) 34 – No. 2 Washington (14-1) 13

Monday night, when it mattered the most, No. 1 Michigan did it again, beating No. 2 Washington 34-13 before an announced crowd of 72,808 at NRG Stadium. They earned the school’s first national championship since 1997, when it shared the honor with Nebraska. The Wolverines asserted themselves from the opening kickoff and never trailed against the Huskies (14-1).

NBA

Monday

Thunder (24-11) 136 – Wizards (6-30) 128

Heat (21-15) 120 – Rockets (18-17) 113

Tuesday

Grizzlies (13-23) at Dallas Mavericks (22-15) at 7:30 pm NBA TV

NHL

Monday

Stars (23-11-5) 4 – Wild (17-18-4) 0

Matt Murray stopped 23 shots for his first career NHL shutout, and Dallas scored two short-handed goals to snap a three-game losing streak with a 4-0 win at Minnesota on Monday night. The undrafted Murray, 25, from Alberta, played five years of college hockey at the University of Massachusetts Amherst, winning a national championship in 2021.

Wednesday

Wild (17-18-4) at Dallas Stars (23-11-5) at 6:30 pm TNT

COLLEGE

NCAAM

Monday

New Orleans (6-9) 88 – Texas A&M-Commerce (6-9) 85

On Monday afternoon, the Texas A&M University-Commerce men’s basketball team stormed back from being down 13 in the second half. Still, a last-second game-tying layup came short as New Orleans picked up an 88-85 win at Lakefront Arena. The Lions open up a two-game home stand next week, hosting Houston Christian at 1:00 pm on Saturday and UIW the following Monday at 1:00.

HIGH SCHOOL

The Mount Pleasant High School Tiger Dolls celebrated the new year and the beginning of a new semester by traveling to San Antonio on January 4-6 for a unique performance. They chose them as exceptional pregame performers for the January 4 NBA basketball game between the San Antonio Spurs and Milwaukee Bucks. In addition to the performance, they took a boat cruise down the famous San Antonio Riverwalk, explored The Alamo, and enjoyed the touring production of Wicked at the Majestic Theatre.

Chilton ISD Superintendent Dr. Brandon Hubbard confirmed a two-vehicle crash claimed the life of the district’s coach and teacher, Roger Hoelscher. The accident occurred on HWY 77 at Robinson Dr. Monday morning at 7:37. The Robinson Fire Department responded to the scene with the help of Waco Fire. One person was extricated from a vehicle and taken to the hospital. They took two others to a hospital.