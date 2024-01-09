The Tiger Dolls arrive at the Frost Bank Center, home of the San Antonio Spurs

The Tiger Dolls inside the Frost Bank Center, warmed up and ready to perform

The Tiger Dolls at The Alamo

The Tiger Dolls at the Majestic Theatre, ready to see Wicked

MPHS Tiger Dolls perform at NBA game

The Mount Pleasant High School Tiger Dolls celebrated the new year and the beginning of a new semester by traveling to San Antonio on Thursday thorugh Friday, January 4-6, for a unique performance. They were chosen as special pregame performers for the January 4 NBA basketball game between the San Antonio Spurs and Milwaukee Bucks. In addition to the performance, they took a boat cruise down the famous San Antonio Riverwalk, explored The Alamo, and enjoyed the touring production of Wicked at the Majestic Theatre.

“Every four years, the Tiger Dolls participate in some sort of event,” said Tiger Doll Director, Jaton Broach. “I knew I wanted to take the team to San Antonio to perform at a Spurs game, so I got in contact with the Spurs and directed them to our social media pages to see some of our performances. We were approved and then went about setting a date. Stepping onto the court at the San Antonio Spurs game was more than a performance; it was a moment of electrifying energy and a dream realized. I am thankful beyond words that the Dolls were able to have this incredible experience, and I hope it is a memory they will cherish forever.”

The Tiger Dolls will now turn their attention to their annual spring show on Friday, April 26 and Saturday, April 27 at the Mount Pleasant High School auditorium. This year’s theme is “DOLLS EN VOGUE.” Tickets and programs will go on sale at www.mpisd.net/fine-art-student-activity-tickets on April 5.