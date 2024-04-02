Hess Gravely Sales Event Header
Tuesday’s Sports

NBA

Monday

Suns (44-31) 124 – Pelicans (45-30) 111

Tuesday

Thunder (52-22) at Philadelphia 76ers (40-35) at 6:30 pm TNT

Rockets (38-36) at Minneapolis Timberwolves (51-23) at 7:00 pm

Spurs (18-57) at Denver Nuggets (52-23) at 8:00 pm

Mavericks (45-29) at San Francisco Warriors (40-34) at 9:00 pm TNT

MLB

Monday

Rangers (3-1) 9 – Rays (2-3) 3

Astros (1-4) 10 – Blue Jays (2-3) 0

Texas Rangers slugger Josh Jung homered and drove in four runs before leaving Monday night’s 9-3 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays with a fractured right wrist. The All-Star third baseman left in the ninth inning after a pitch struck him as he swung at and missed. There’s no definitive timetable for him to return to the lineup.

COLLEGE

NCAAW

Monday

No. 1 Iowa (33-4) 94 – No. 3 LSU (31-6) 87

No. 3 UConn (33-5) 80 – No. 1 USC (29-6) 73

Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes head to a second consecutive Final Four after beating the defending NCAA champion LSU 94-86 Monday night. The Hawkeyes, the No. 1 seed in Region II in Albany in the 2024 NCAA tournament, will face third-seeded UConn on Friday at 9:30 pm in Cleveland on ET and ESPN.

BASEBALL

Texas Tech (20-9) 10 – Stanford (11-14) 9

GOLF

 Texas A&M University-Commerce women’s golf team’s Julianna Crow tied for 19th after the first two rounds of the ULM Invitational on Monday at Monroe, LA. Crow (Trinity School of Midland) posted a score of 147 (71-76), entering the tournament’s final round in a seven-way tie for 19th. Sam Houston has a six-stroke lead in the team standings over Arkansas State, with a score of 578. A&M-Commerce is 11th with a score of 610, while South Alabama is 12th with a stroke total of 678.

HIGH SCHOOL

SOCCER

WOMENS

Tuesday

4A

Sulphur Springs (24-3) 4 – Bullard (22-3) 0

Sulphur Springs Lady Cats advance after shutting out Bullard Monday at Lindale 4-0. Sulphur Springs scored a goal in the first half and three more in the second for the shutout.

MENS

5A

Tuesday

Kingwood Park (19-2-2) vs. Longview (21-4) at Lufkin Hudson 7:00 pm

Walnut Grove (15-2-6) vs. Wakeland (15-5-3) at McKinney Boyd at 8:00 pm

Mt Pleasant (17-6-2) vs. McKinney North (17-2-3) at Mt Pleasant at 6:30 pm KIMP 960

