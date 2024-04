Rocky Dean Reaves

On Monday, officers arrested Rocky Dean Reaves, 58, at his residence for an outstanding warrant for Theft over $2,500.00 but less than $30,000.00. Reaves was wanted for the Theft of a soda dispenser from an address in the 1100 block of Clarksville in early October 2023. They took Reaves into custody without incident.

Officers made 11 traffic stops, arrested four adults, and answered 140 calls for service on Monday, April 1.

Captain John T. Bull