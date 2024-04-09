Tuesday’s Sports

Tiger Golf (L to R) Coach Benny Blaser, Owen Green, Braiden Merryman, Jacob Baker, Brandon Carter, and Hogan Horn | Lady Tiger Golf (L to R) Coach Hallie Posey, Kate Ball, Kylee Strickland, Sophie Greco, and Coach Benny Blaser

NBA

Tuesday

Mavericks (48-30) at Charlotte Hornets (19-59) at 6:00 pm

Magic (46-32) at Houston Rockets (38-40) at 7:00 pm

Spurs (19-59) at Memphis Grizzlies (27-51) at 7:00 pm

Kings (45-330 at Oklahoma City Thunder (53-25) at 7:00 pm

Pelicans (46-32) at Portland Trail Blazers (21-57) at 9:00 pm

Sacramento Kings G League coach Lindsey Harding will interview for the Charlotte Hornets’ head-coaching job. In her first season as coach of the Stockton Kings, Harding was voted the 2024 G League Coach of the Year and advanced her team to the Western Conference finals. According to ESPN, Charlotte was granted permission on Monday to interview her for the job.

NHL

Tuesday

Sabres (37-36-5) at Dallas Stars (49-20-9) at 7:00 pm ESPN+

MLB

Astros (4-7) 10 – Rangers (6-4) 5

Among his three hits, Yordan Alvarez homered for the second game as Houston rallied from an early deficit to beat the Texas Rangers 10-5 on Monday night. No. 9 batter Victor Caratini added a three-run homer as the Astros earned a split in the four-game series that was the first this season between the AL West rivals.

Tuesday

Astros (4-7) at Kansas City Royals (6-4) at 6:40 pm

Athletics (3-7) at Arlington Rangers (6-4) at 7:09 pm

COLLEGE

Monday

No. 1 UConn (37-3) 75 – No. 1 Purdue (34-5) 60

Coach Dan Hurley and the Huskies had another shining moment. UConn won back-to-back national championships and delivered the school’s sixth title, all since 1999. And as No. 1 overall seed UConn tidily dispatched fellow one-seed Purdue 75-60, the Huskies completed another NCAA tournament game, securing a record 12th consecutive double-digit win in the Big Dance.

SOFTBALL

Monday

No. 10 Florida (34-6) 6 – No. 7 LSU (31-6) 5

The Texas A&M University-Commerce men’s golf team is in 10th place after a pair of rounds of the Koasati Pines Intercollegiate, hosted by Nicholls, at the Koasati Pines Golf Club on Monday.

Jordan Dusckas (DUS-cahs) is tied for 15th as the A&M-Commerce women’s golf team is in seventh place after the first two rounds of the Oral Roberts Spring Invitational at The Club at Indian Springs on Monday.

HIGH SCHOOL

The Mount Pleasant High School Tiger and Lady Tiger golf teams played in the District 15-5A tournaments at Tempest Golf Club in Gladewater on March 26-28.

The Tigers were scheduled to compete in a two-day tournament, but due to inclement weather, they played all 36 holes on Tuesday, March 26, finishing in 4th place overall. Sophomore and 2023 UIL State qualifier Jacob Baker tied for 2nd place overall, shooting a 74 and a 79.

For the ladies, junior Kylee Strickland played her best tournament of the season, shooting a 77 and a 74, winning the individual district championship. Senior Sophie Greco also scored great and secured a regional qualifying spot.

Baker, Strickland, and Greco have all advanced to the Rockwall Golf and Athletic Club Regional Tournament. The boys’ tournament is April 15-16, with the girls slated to play on April 27-28. Benny Blaser, with assistance from Hallie Posey, coaches Mt Pleasant High School golf.