Paris Police Report For Tuesday, April 9

An assault occurred Monday at an apartment in the 2900 block of Clarksville. The 22-year-old victim advised that her 19-year-old boyfriend had become angry with her during a verbal altercation and had assaulted her by slapping her in the face and then hitting her with his fist in the head and on her arms. The victim went to another location. Officers did not locate the suspect at the time of the offense. An Emergency Protective Order was requested on behalf of the victim and her minor child.

James Isac Smith

Monday, officers arrested James Isac Smith, 34, in the 1900 block of Cedar on an outstanding warrant from Lamar County Sheriff’s Office. They charged Smith with Injury to a Child, Elderly, or Disabled Individual, A Felony.

On Monday, April 8, officers made 12 traffic stops, arrested three adults, and answered 126 calls for service.

Captain John T. Bull

