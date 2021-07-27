Tuesday’s Sports

MLB

Seattle (56-46) 11 – Houston (61-40) 8

Tuesday

Texas hosts Arizona at 7:05 pm

OLYMPICS

The USA holds on to the lead with nine gold, one better than China, not in the top three for silver, but leads bronze eight to China’s seven.

Carissa Moore claimed the USA’s first-ever women’s surfing gold.

The United States made it through to the quarterfinals of the women’s Olympic soccer competition after a 0-0 draw with Australia on Tuesday before a group of Japanese schoolchildren.

The US takes Olympic silver in women’s synchronized platform diving.

The biggest surprise came in women’s tennis, where Japan’s Naomi Osaka, who lit the Olympic torch just days ago and was the tournament’s No. 2 seed, was ousted. The U.S. women’s basketball team began its quest for a seventh consecutive gold medal with a win over Nigeria.

The U.S. Center has banned track coach Alberto Salazar for SafeSport for sexual and emotional misconduct. Salazar has ten days to appeal the decision that they handed down Monday. The SafeSport center does not reveal details of investigations. However, in 2019, a handful of runners claimed Salazar emotionally and physically abused them while working as part of the Nike Oregon Project team.

Mackenzie Brown is the only East Texan competing in the Tokyo Olympics. She will begin her quest in archery for what would be a historic medal Saturday morning. The Flint native will compete in the women’s individual, women’s team, and mixed team events. The first event she will appear in is the mixed team, which pairs up one man and one woman from each country.

GOLF

Ten past Champions of the Texas State Open and celebrity entrants Tony Romo and Johnny Manziel are headlining the event starting Tuesday in Tyler. The Cascades will once again be home to the event, with the ten former champions playing makes it a record for the event. It will be the third time for Romo and the first time for Manziel.

NCAA

Oklahoma and Texas have sent out a joint statement. It stated they’d notified the Big 12 that they wouldn’t be renewing an agreement that binds conference members through 2025. If they ultimately leave for the Southeastern Conference, Baylor will feel the impact, Central Texas economist Ray Perryman said Monday. College football and college athletics, in general, are going through a massive revolution right now,” Perryman said, including a change in NCAA policy that allows college athletes to earn money from their image and likeness.

LSC

Texas A&M University-Commerce took top honors at the annual Lone Star Conference Football Media Day on Monday. They chose the Lions as the favorites in the preseason poll, and Miklo Smalls and Dominique Ramsey earned Preseason Player of the Year honors. In its first season, A&M-Commerce went 11-3 under head coach David Bailiff in 2019, advancing to the NCAA Division II Super Region Finals. After a year away from competition during the COVID pandemic in 2020-21, the Lions aim for a sixth consecutive playoff appearance and their 24th LSC title.