Two Arrested After Chase In Hunt, Hopkins Counties

A Hunt County Interdiction Officer attempted to stop a vehicle on I-30, and it started a multi-agency high-speed pursuit Wednesday afternoon. The chase continued into Hopkins County and Sulphur Springs, where the driver exited the interstate and drove through the Walmart parking lot, causing a minor accident. The driver then attempted to get back on the interstate but was blocked and crashed into a Hopkins County patrol vehicle on the south service road by the movie theater. They took a man and woman from out of state into custody who had felony warrants. They have been transported back to the Hunt County Jail.