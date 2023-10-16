Monday’s Sports

MLB

Sunday

ALCS – Game 1, TX 1-0

Rangers (90-72) 2 – Astros (90-72) 0

Jordan Montgomery outdueled future Hall of Famer Justin Verlander on Sunday, tossing 6⅓ scoreless innings in Texas’ 2-0 Game 1 victory over the defending champion Houston Astros in the American League Championship Series. The gem was Montgomery’s second straight scoreless effort in the playoffs, as pitching remains the key to Texas’ startling 6-0 postseason mark.

Monday

ALCS – Game 2, TX 1-0

Rangers (90-72) at Houston Astros (90-72) at 3:37 FOX/FS1

NOCS – Game 1

Diamondbacks (84-78) at Philadelphia Phillies (90-72) at 7:07 pm TBS

NFL

Sunday

Texans (3-3) 20 – Saints (3-3) 13

After failing to get a late stop in a loss to the Falcons last week, the Texans got two in the last five minutes to secure a win over the New Orleans Saints. The Texans’ defense came up big on a fourth-down stop to secure a 20-13 win. Robert Woods hauled in a six-yard TD pass from C.J. Stroud. Stroud threw his first career interception for Houston.

Monday

Cowboys (3-2) at Inglewood Chargers (2-2) at 7:15 pm ABC/ESPN

NBA

Friday

Spurs (1-1) 120 – Heat (1-1) 104

Sunday

Hornets (1-2) 117 – Thunder (1-2) 115

Monday

Rockets (2-0) at San Antonio Spurs (1-1) at 7:00 pm

COLLEGE

NCAAF

Washington moved up to No. 5 on Sunday in The Associated Press college football poll, the Huskies’ best ranking in six years, after a thrilling victory over Oregon, and unbeaten Air Force was ranked for the first time since 2019. The top four teams in the country were unchanged after No. 1 Georgia, No. 2 Michigan, No. 3 Ohio State, and No. 4 Florida State all won Saturday in blowout fashion. The Bulldogs received 43 first-place votes, Michigan got 16, and Ohio State and Florida State each had one. No. 6 is Oklahoma followed by No. 7 Texas, and No. 19 LSU.

NIRA

The National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association (NIRA) Southern Region will have the third Rodeo of the 2023-2024 season in Mount Pleasant starting Friday and Saturday, October 20 and 21. Northeast Texas Community College (NTCC) hosts the Mount Pleasant Rodeo Association Arena on Greenhill Road in Mount Pleasant. In addition to the NTCC Eagle Rodeo Team, you will see teams from Texas and Louisiana competing to qualify for the Collegiate National Finals Rodeo in Casper, Wyoming, next June. NTCC competes in the Southern region of the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association with Hill College, Louisiana State University-Alexandria, McNeese State University, Panola College, Sam Houston State University, Southwest Texas Junior College, Stephen F. Austin University, Texas A&M University, Texas A&M University-Commerce, Texas A&M University-Kingsville, Trinity Valley Community College, and Wharton County Junior College.

HIGH SCHOOL

Pittsburg was the host of District 15-4A’s meet last week! Pittsburg’s Varsity Boys and Girls finished 1st overall. The Pirates JV Boys came in second, and the girls finished first. Pittsburg’s Junior High Boys and Girls finished first. Both varsity teams will advance to the Regionals.

Sulphur Springs Cross-Country competed in District 15-4A’s meet at Pittsburgh High School. JV Boys got first place as a team. Gabe Mayo came in first place, while Sawyer Shutt came in second, and Rafael Florez came in third. The Sulphur Springs Lady Cats JV Girls got third place as a team.