Two men were hospitalized after a collision on Hwy 82 involving 2 motorcycles and a passenger vehicle. Troopers say the driver the passenger vehicle attempted to make a turn in the middle of an intersection when he hit two motorcyclists. The motorcyclists, 50-year-old Brian Jeffries of McKinney and 30-year-old Nathanial Wood were transported to PRMC – and Jeffries was flown to Plano where at last report he was in critical condition with head injuries.