Two NTCC Science Students Conduct Groundbreaking Research

Two NTCC science students are utilizing an independent study opportunity to conduct groundbreaking research on fish parasites.

Michael Rodriguez (left) is from Marietta. He wants to pursue more work in agriculture, and he holds an AAS in agriculture and goes into wildlife conservation with a primary interest in restoring land for farming use. George Burrows (right) is a resident of Mt. Pleasant. He is a biomedical science sophomore with plans to pursue a career in medicine.

Both are independent study students of Dr. Chris McAllister’s Biology Department, which is mentoring them in research in vertebrate parasitology, specifically on fish parasites. Dr. McAllister hopes they can collaborate and publish papers on their research efforts in leading scientific journals. Both students plan to present their research at the upcoming meeting of the Southwestern Association of Parasitologists at the University of Oklahoma Biological Station, Lake Texoma, Oklahoma, in April.

