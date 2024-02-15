Free Lunch And Learn About Texas History

Pictured: Luke McCraw, Vanessajane Bayna, Alison Majors, and Perla Guzman

By: Dr. Andrew Yox, Honors Director

Those interested in learning more about cutting-edge issues relating to the history of Texas are welcome to a free Lunch & Learn at the Mount Pleasant Library on Thursday, 22 February, 12:15–1:15 pm. The presentations will occur in the library’s community room, with free pizza, salad, drinks, and dessert to all who RSVP with Dr. Andrew Yox at ayox@ntcc.edu by 5:00 pm on 21 February.

The donors of Honors Northeast, the honors program at NTCC, have again made this Lunch & Learn possible. It will be the fifth annual session of the series, which began in 2018 and resumed in 2021 after a two-year gap due to COVID-19.

The NTCC scholars who will present have all been accepted for other presentation venues this spring in College Station and Oklahoma State. The presenters and topics include Luke McCraw, this year’s film scholar, who will tell how Texas’ traveling preachers infiltrated what was becoming a very secular society before 1835. Alison Majors addresses the common stereotype about how Texas became a center of immigration but will instead show how the state has encouraged the departure of undesirable groups. Perla Guzman will interpret her pioneering history of physicians in Texas, and Vanessajane Bayna will cover the political history of modern Texas from the standpoint of the state’s problem with toxification.

Guests can ask questions and participate in the discussions after each presentation. Anyone with questions about the event can write Dr. Yox using the email above.