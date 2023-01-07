Two Officer-Involved Fatal Shootings Identified

The man killed in the Sulphur Springs officer-involved shooting last Monday was Randy Wayne Tadlock, 43. It occurred in the area of Holiday Drive after Tadlock threatened to harm himself and others. They located Tadlock in a parked car at 1233 S. Broadway when he allegedly pointed a handgun at officers, and a police officer shot him. Officers administered first aid to Tadlock, but he was later pronounced dead by Justice of the Peace BJ Teer.

A Mineola Police Officer shot and killed Robert Allen Vancleave, 55, in Quitman on Dec. 22. Vancleve was the suspect in a theft at Mineola’s Walmart. A report said during the stop of Vancleave, he allegedly tried to hit one of the officers with his vehicle.