Two Sentenced In Hopkins County For Probation Violations

Hopkins County Law Enforcement Center

Sabrina Nicole Floyd of Como appeared in Hopkins County District Court. She pleaded true to violating her probation for abandoning or endangering child-criminal neglect by smoking marijuana and methamphetamine. The court sentenced her to one year in jail.

Shaunta Danielle Bell pleaded true to violating the probation for the manufacture and delivery of more than four but less than 200 grams of methamphetamine. Court documents show she violated her probation by not reporting her drug use. The court sentenced her to complete a probation program at Morgan’s Mercy Mansion.