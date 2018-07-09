Two United Way of Lamar County Drives Continuing

Two local nonprofit United Way partner agencies are holding Donation Drives this month. The Lamar County Human Resources Council “Meals on Wheels” is collecting fans and the Downtown Food Pantry is collecting “kid-friendly” food items. Donations of fans may be brought to the council at 1273 19th Street NW and donations of food items may be taken to the Downtown Food Pantry at 124 W. Cherry Street. OR if it is more convenient, all items may be dropped off at the United Way of Lamar County office on Lamar Avenue at 24th street.