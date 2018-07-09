cypress basin hospice
Criminals Can Steal Your Bank Details By Recording Heat Left On Keyboard

47 mins ago

 

It’s hard to feel your data is safe with the crazy technological advances all around us, and now there’s a new thing to be worried about: the heat signature you leave on your keyboard. Scientists at the University of California have found it’s possible to use a thermal camera to record heat signatures left by human hands up to a minute after they last touched their keyboard keys. They warn hackers could wait for someone to step away from their keyboard and then use this method to determine their login details, bank PIN, or strings of text. They’re calling this type of cyber attack as the “thermanator.” The researchers hope their findings will encourage a move away from alphanumeric passwords, towards more secure methods.

