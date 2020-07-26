UIL Guidelines For Stadium Occupancy

The UIL has issued guidelines about attendance at HS football games this fall. Stadiums will be limited to 50 % capacity, and bands, drill teams, cheerleaders and other participants will be counted towards that 50%. Every other row in the stadiums must be skipped and there must be 6 feet separation between groups of fans. Facemasks must be worn by everyone in the stadium. All common areas must be disinfected before each game or activity. There are numerous cleanliness requirements for concession stands.