UIL Honors 2020 State Basketball Participants

AUSTIN, Texas — The University Interscholastic League will hold special presentations to honor the 2020 State Basketball Participants on Wednesday, June 10, and Thursday, June 11. Live video will be available on the UIL Website and the UIL YouTube page.

Each conference will have a separate presentation that will include the head coach, school representatives, and remarks from UIL Executive Director Charles Breithaupt.

The schedule for each presentation is as follows:

Wednesday, June 10

11:00 AM-Conference 1A (La Rue La Poynor)

11:30 AM-Conference 3A (Dallas Madison, San Antonio Cole)

1:00 PM- Conference 5A (San Antonio Wagner, Mansfield Timberview, Lancaster, Fort Bend Hightower)

Thursday, June 11

11:00 AM- Conference 2A (Martin’s Mill, San Saba, Shelbyville, Gruver)

1:00 PM- Conference 4A (Argyle, Stafford, Houston Yates, Oak Cliff Faith Family)

2:00 PM-Conference 6A (Northside Brandeis, Duncanville, Dickinson, Wylie)

Parents, fans, and media members are encouraged to view online. Each event will be recorded and archived on the UIL YouTube page.