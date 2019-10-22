UIL Makes Decision On Mt Vernon

UIL State Executive Committee Meeting Results

AUSTIN, Texas —The State Executive Committee of the University Interscholastic League met Tuesday to hand down decisions on eligibility of student-athletes and issue penalties for UIL rule violations.

Two student-athletes from Mount Vernon High School were denied appeals for varsity eligibility, upholding the previous rulings of the district executive committees.

Wellman-Union head football coach Brian Sepkowitz was denied an appeal of an ejection from a contest and was issued the automatic penalty of a public reprimand, one-year probation, and additional training.

Digital video of this event can be found here: Link

UIL Legislative Council Meeting Results

AUSTIN, TX— The University Interscholastic League Legislative Council met Sunday and Monday to make decisions on proposed rule changes in UIL academics, athletics, music, and policy.

The Legislative Council passed amendments to add pilot programs for the following activities:

1. Water Polo (Begins 2021-22)

2. Military Marching Bands-State Level (Begins 2020-21)

3. Instrumental Chamber Ensemble (Begins 2020-21)

Also, the Council passed an amendment to add Unified Activities as a pilot program beginning in 2020-21. Unified Activities is an inclusive sports program that provides student-athletes with and without intellectual disabilities opportunities to participate in activities alongside one another.

The Legislative Council also approved an amendment to require area track meets starting next year, with a possible exception for districts with schools located more than 150 miles apart.

In music, the Council passed an amendment to hold area marching band contests starting in the 2020-21 school year for all conferences yearly.

All rule changes approved during this meeting are on the UIL website at

https://www.uiltexas.org/files/media/2019Oct_LC_Results.pdf

The Commissioner of Education must approve all rule changes passed by the Legislative Council before they take effect.