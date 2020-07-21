UIL Modified Calendar

Modified UIL Activities Calendar and COVID-19 Guidelines for 2020-2021 School Year

AUSTIN — The University Interscholastic League (UIL) presents modifications to the 2020-2021 UIL calendar and updated COVID-19 risk mitigation guidelines, set to take effect August 1, 2020.

The modifications to the 2020-2021 calendar differ by activity and conference. It can be found on the UIL website and in the chart below. These adjustments reflect the public health situation and the varying numbers of COVID-19 cases across different geographic areas of the state. This plan provides a delay for schools in highly-populated metro areas, primarily conferences 5A-6A, given the challenges with COVID-19 those communities face while providing schools in other regions, mainly 1A-4A, an opportunity to start seasons on schedule. Acknowledging the situation is not always clear-cut and that COVID-19 affects every community differently, the plan also allows for local flexibility. It encourages districts to plan for possible interruptions to complete district seasons.

Additionally, the COVID-19 risk mitigation guidelines for the 2020-2021 school year are at this link. It includes guidance around face coverings, general operations, and protocol for individuals confirmed or exposed to COVID-19, congregate settings (band halls, locker rooms, etc.), practice and rehearsal activities, spectators and media, and concession stands and food service.

These guidelines are in addition to guidance issued by the Texas Education Agency (TEA) and intended to go along with TEA guidance, which applies to UIL academic activities and extracurricular non-UIL activities.

With the understanding that not all schools will be able to start simultaneously, this plan allows for schools to make playing decisions at the local level. The UIL will work directly with schools with scheduling issues not addressed in this plan to allow them the flexibility to complete as many contests as possible.

“Our goal in releasing this plan is to provide a path forward for Texas students and schools,” said UIL Executive Director Dr. Charles Breithaupt. “While understanding situations change and there will likely be interruptions that will require flexibility and patience, we are hopeful this plan allows students to participate in the education-based activities they love to prioritize safety and mitigate the risk of COVID-19 spread.”

UIL will continue to work with state officials and monitor CDC and other federal guidance to determine any potential modifications that may become necessary.