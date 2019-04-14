UIL Soccer State Tournament Pairings

April 17-20, 2019

Georgetown ISD Athletic Complex (Georgetown, Texas)

Wednesday, April 17

Conference 4A Girls Semifinals

11:00 a.m. – Stephenville (23-1-2) vs. Lumberton (23-3-2)

1:30 p.m. – Melissa (21-0-2) vs. Liberty Hill (23-2-2)

Conference 4A Boys Semifinals

4:00 p.m. – Palestine (32-0-2) vs. San Elizario (15-4-3)

6:30 p.m. – Comal Canyon Lake (19-5-2) vs. Midlothian Heritage (24-6-1)

Thursday, April 18

Conference 5A Girls Semifinals

9:30 a.m. – Dallas Highland Park (24-1-3) vs. Humble Kingwood Park (26-1-2)

12:00 p.m. – Mansfield Legacy (25-1-2) vs. Dripping Springs (22-4-3)

Conference 4A Girls Final

2:30 p.m. – Girls Conference 4A Finals

Conference 5A Boys Semifinals

5:00 p.m. – El Paso Bel Air (26-1) vs. Pharr Valley View (18-13)

7:30 p.m. – Frisco Wakeland (20-2-5) vs. Houston Sharpstown (21-2-2)

Friday, April 19

Conference 6A Girls Semifinals

9:30 a.m. – Southlake Carroll (26-1-2) vs. Austin Lake Travis (23-4)

12:00 p.m. – Allen (20-4-2) vs. Katy Tompkins (26-0)

Conference 4A Boys Final

2:30 p.m. – Boys Conference 4A Finals

Conference 6A Boys Semifinals

5:00 p.m. – Alief Elsik (24-1-1) vs. Lewisville Flower Mound (19-3-1)

7:30 p.m. – Conroe Woodlands College Park (21-3-5) vs. San Antonio LEE (25-2-1)

Saturday, April 20

11:00 a.m. – Conference 5A Girls Final

1:30 p.m. – Conference 5A Boys Final

4:00 p.m. – Conference 6A Girls Final

6:30 p.m. – Conference 6A Boys Final

*Note: Top of the bracket (team listed first in the pairing) = Home Team