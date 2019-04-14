UIL Soccer State Tournament Pairings
2019 UIL Soccer State Tournament Pairings
April 17-20, 2019
Georgetown ISD Athletic Complex (Georgetown, Texas)
Wednesday, April 17
Conference 4A Girls Semifinals
11:00 a.m. – Stephenville (23-1-2) vs. Lumberton (23-3-2)
1:30 p.m. – Melissa (21-0-2) vs. Liberty Hill (23-2-2)
Conference 4A Boys Semifinals
4:00 p.m. – Palestine (32-0-2) vs. San Elizario (15-4-3)
6:30 p.m. – Comal Canyon Lake (19-5-2) vs. Midlothian Heritage (24-6-1)
Thursday, April 18
Conference 5A Girls Semifinals
9:30 a.m. – Dallas Highland Park (24-1-3) vs. Humble Kingwood Park (26-1-2)
12:00 p.m. – Mansfield Legacy (25-1-2) vs. Dripping Springs (22-4-3)
Conference 4A Girls Final
2:30 p.m. – Girls Conference 4A Finals
Conference 5A Boys Semifinals
5:00 p.m. – El Paso Bel Air (26-1) vs. Pharr Valley View (18-13)
7:30 p.m. – Frisco Wakeland (20-2-5) vs. Houston Sharpstown (21-2-2)
Friday, April 19
Conference 6A Girls Semifinals
9:30 a.m. – Southlake Carroll (26-1-2) vs. Austin Lake Travis (23-4)
12:00 p.m. – Allen (20-4-2) vs. Katy Tompkins (26-0)
Conference 4A Boys Final
2:30 p.m. – Boys Conference 4A Finals
Conference 6A Boys Semifinals
5:00 p.m. – Alief Elsik (24-1-1) vs. Lewisville Flower Mound (19-3-1)
7:30 p.m. – Conroe Woodlands College Park (21-3-5) vs. San Antonio LEE (25-2-1)
Saturday, April 20
11:00 a.m. – Conference 5A Girls Final
1:30 p.m. – Conference 5A Boys Final
4:00 p.m. – Conference 6A Girls Final
6:30 p.m. – Conference 6A Boys Final
*Note: Top of the bracket (team listed first in the pairing) = Home Team