UIL Star Cup Trophy

UIL Lone Star Cup Trophy Presentations Scheduled

AUSTIN, TX — The University Interscholastic League announced trophy presentation dates for the 2021 UIL Lone Star Cup winners, presented by Texas Farm Bureau Insurance. Representatives from the UIL and Texas Farm Bureau Insurance will be on-site to present each winning school with the UIL Lone Star Cup trophy.

“The UIL Lone Star Cup rewards the best overall academic, athletic, and music programs in the state of Texas,” said UIL Executive Director Dr. Charles Breithaupt. “To win, every student, teacher, and coach across all areas of UIL competition must contribute. The winning schools and communities should be proud of this outstanding achievement.”

2021 UIL Lone Star Cup presentation dates:

Friday, September 10: Argyle High School (4A) presentation during home football game vs. Celina.

Friday, September 10: Presentation for Conroe The Woodlands High School (6A) during home football game vs. Bridgeland.

Friday, October 1: Presentation for Nazareth High School (1A) during home football game vs. White Deer.

Friday, October 8: Presentation for Dallas Highland Park High School (5A) during home football game vs. Longview.

Friday, October 22: Presentation for Shiner (2A) during home football game vs. Weimar.

Friday, October 29: Presentation for Brock (3A) during home football game vs. Peaster.

The UIL Lone Star Cup program began during the 1997-98 school year. It recognized six high schools (one in each of the six UIL conferences) based on their overall team achievement in various sanctioned academic, athletic, and music championships. The winning schools in each conference receive the UIL Lone Star Cup trophy presented by Texas Farm Bureau Insurance and a $1,000 award.