United Way Honors Area Students

Students and families from Chisum, Clarksville, Prairieland, North Lamar and Paris high schools gathered at Wildcat Stadium on Monday night for the United Way of Lamar County’s celebration of 166 seniors earning the distinction of Texas Scholar. Each high schools’ Valedictorian and Salutatorian were also recognized and gathered together for a group photo (photo attached).

With all area superintendents present as well as high school principals and counselors, United Way Board President Mihir Pankaj began the evening by saying “This is such a special night because it is one of the few times that we can celebrate the academic success of all the students in our community at one time.” He added, “Four years of hard work has brought each of you here tonight to be recognized for your academic achievements. You have each made your parents proud, your school district proud and your community proud. Now it is up to you to continue to set high goals for yourself and keep achieving them.”

The evening concluded with the announcement of this year’s United Way of Lamar County Scholarship recipients. The 2021 Academic & Community Service Scholarships were presented to Keshawn Wallace (Paris ISD), Evan Braziel (Chisum ISD); and Wesley Crites (North Lamar ISD). The CTE scholarship was awarded to Kenzley Waldroup (North Lamar ISD) and the 1st Generation Scholarship recipient was Eduardo Banda (Prairiland ISD).