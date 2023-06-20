United Way Hosts IRS Community Assistance Center

(PARIS, Texas) — The United Way of Lamar County (UWLC) will be hosting an IRS Community Assistance Center June 27-29th from 9am-3pm each day at the UWLC office located at 2340 Lamar Avenue.

Walk-ins are welcome or you can schedule an appointment by calling (615) 250-5324. IRS workers will not be preparing tax returns or taking any kind of payments.

Services offered include tax law assistance, account assistance, payment arrangements, and order of transcripts and forms.

Please bring current state or government issued photo ID, and letters or notices received, and any requested documents.

For more information call the United Way of Lamar County office at 903-784-6642.

