United Way Of Lamar County Presenting Lifetime Community Leadership Award To Joan Mathis At Annual Meeting

Joan Mathis

The United Way of Lamar County will hold its Annual Meeting on Wednesday, February 19, at noon in the Paris Junior College Ballroom.

In addition to acknowledging the businesses that held outstanding workplace campaigns, the 2020 campaign volunteers and departing Board Members, the United Way will present its annual Lifetime Community Leadership Award to Joan Mathis.

Joan Mathis, a longtime Paris Junior College English instructor, and 1958 PJC graduate served on the board of directors of the Lamar County Chamber of Commerce, Habitat for Humanity and the Paris Education Foundation. Ms. Mathis is an active member of the St. Paul Baptist Church, she has volunteered with The Boys and Girls Club, and she is a two-time president of Church Women United, among other leadership positions.

Professionally, she was a member of the Two Year College English Association and has served that group as an officer, board member, and Southwest region chair and has spoken at numerous conferences. Mathis has also served as president of the PJC Faculty Association, on two Southern Association of Colleges and Schools committees, and several times as creative writing judge for the University Interscholastic League.

This is the third year that the United Way of Lamar County has presented this award. Past recipients include Robert High and Derald Bulls. A “Volunteer of the Year” will also be awarded at the Annual Meeting.

Tickets to the Annual Meeting are $20 or a table of ten may be purchased for $200. Email jenny.wilson@lamarcountyuw.org or call 903-784-6642.