United Way of Lamar County To Present Lifetime Community Service Leadership Awards

(PARIS, Texas ) — The United Way of Lamar County (UWLC) will hold its Annual Meeting on Friday, August 20th at 9am at the Love Civic Center with breakfast catered by Hole in the Wall.

The Annual Meeting, which is normally held in February and celebrates the previous fall campaign, will recognize the 2021 Campaign Cabinet Volunteers, the Top Workplace Campaigns, the Partner Agency Volunteer of the Year and will also include the presentation of the Lifetime Community Service Leadership Award.

This year’s Lifetime Leadership awards are being given posthumously to Philip Cecil and Pat Cochran who both made significant contributions to Lamar County during their lifetimes and were deeply committed to community service and giving back to others. Mary Clark will present the award to the Cochran and Cecil families. Former recipients of this award include Robert High, Derrald Bulls and Joan Mathis.

The top workplace campaigns to be recognized include Turner Industries, Campbell Soup, HWH, Paris Regional Medical Center, Liberty National Bank, First Federal Community Bank, Lamar National Bank, Paris ISD, RK Hall Construction, Kimberly-Clark, North Lamar ISD, Toyota of Paris, Blossom Machine, Huhtamaki, Lamar County, City of Paris, Richard Drake Construction, Peoples Bank, and Paris Junior College.

The Campaign Cabinet volunteers being recognized include Jane Adams, Julia Trigg Crawford, Randy Tuttle, Kandace Davidson, Cindy Ringwald, Greg Wilson, Chance Abbott, Jennifer Ray, Jerrika Liggins, Angela Chadwick, Carla Coleman, Lauren Teague, James Hall, Laurie Redus, Clint Cheatwood, Brenda Wells, Jason Exum, Melissa Gordon, Trey Glascock, Mihir Pankaj, and Kenneth Webb.

Former UWLC Board Members Robin Kennedy, Trey Glascock, and Neta Painter will be honored for each of their six years on the Board.