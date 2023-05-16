Cypress Basin Hospice 2023 Header
Erin Conrad – Edward Jones Header
Hess Lawn Mower Header
Momentum Can-Am In Stock Header
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 2
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 1

United Way of Lamar County “Val-Sal” Lunch

 

The United Way of Lamar County held its annual “Val -Sal Lunch” Monday to honor all the valedictorians and salutatorians in the county.  Surrounded by their superintendents, high school principals and counselors each valedictorian and salutatorian received a certificate and gift from the United Way and spoke about their future education and career goals.

The United Way of Lamar County is committed to encouraging students and supporting education in our community.  For more information on these programs, or any United Way program in Lamar County, call 903-784-6642 or visit www.lamarcountyuw.org

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2023, All Rights Reserved                                     