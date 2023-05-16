United Way of Lamar County “Val-Sal” Lunch

The United Way of Lamar County held its annual “Val -Sal Lunch” Monday to honor all the valedictorians and salutatorians in the county. Surrounded by their superintendents, high school principals and counselors each valedictorian and salutatorian received a certificate and gift from the United Way and spoke about their future education and career goals.

The United Way of Lamar County is committed to encouraging students and supporting education in our community. For more information on these programs, or any United Way program in Lamar County, call 903-784-6642 or visit www.lamarcountyuw.org