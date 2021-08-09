UNITED WAY POSTPONES ANNUAL MEETING TO OCTOBER 1ST

UWLC Executive Director Jenny Wilson explained, “Out of an abundance of caution and concern for our stakeholders, we decided that we needed to prioritize public health. I want to thank everyone who has reserved tables/tickets for the meeting, and I pray that by October 1st the surge in our community will be on the decline, and we can safely hold this event.”

Wilson adds, “we can’t wait to come together to recognize our campaign volunteers, our outstanding workplace campaigns, our outgoing board members and announce our volunteer of the year. This year is extra special as we honor posthumously two Lifetime Leadership Community Service awards to Philip Cecil and Pat Cochran.”