Unplugged Vacations Appeal to Majority of Americans, but Obstacles Remain

According to the fifth annual 2019 Alamo Rent A Car Family Vacation Survey, a growing number of Americans are going back to basics with a simple idea: Unplugging from work, devices and social media during vacation. For the fifth year in a row, survey respondents ranked “spending quality time together” as the No. 1 benefit of traveling as a family.

However, the pressures of work and life can get in the way. Approximately three in five workers (61%) put pressure on themselves to work while on family vacation, up from 59% in the 2018 survey. In addition, 27% of families say they sometimes feel pressured to post photos of their vacation on social media to show they’re having a good time (up from 20% in last year’s survey). These factors may be contributing to 41% of families saying they often need additional time off to “recover” from their vacations, up from only 29% just a year ago. Other findings show:

The majority of workers (54%) would prefer to completely unplug from work while on vacation and nearly half of social media users (48%) sometimes wish they could take a vacation from social media. Overall, an overwhelming 91% of families find the idea of an “unplugged” family vacation appealing.

56% of social media users say they use family vacations as a time to take a break from social media. More than a third of families (37%) have gone a step further and actually committed to unplugging from computers and mobile devices altogether while on vacation; of that group, 92% were successful. The benefits to families who committed to an unplugged vacation are clear: 41% enjoyed themselves more, 40% had better conversations, 38% felt more relaxed and 36% felt closer as a family.

Nearly half of families (49%) have decided where to go or what to do on vacation based on photos they’ve seen on social media, and nearly a third (28%) have planned their vacation simply based on how their photos would look on social media.

While on vacation, 21% of social media users say that they log on more than usual, compared to 15% in the 2018 survey. And while more than half of users find social platforms beneficial in keeping family and friends updated (58%) or to record fun memories (55%), a third (34%) admit that they post their vacation photos on social media simply to “show off” the places they visited and the things they did (up from 27% a year ago). For others, social media causes anxiety during a time meant for fun: 21% admit feeling concerned when followers don’t like or comment on their vacation posts. A third (33%) say they’ve seen social media actually ruin a family vacation, citing examples such as too much time spent on the phone (42%), arguments or hurt feelings (24%), and even letting would-be robbers know when they’re out of the house (5%) or catching a cheating spouse (2%).

Since 2016, the Alamo Family Vacation Survey has tracked the phenomenon of “vacation shaming” in the workplace – the tendency of co-workers, supervisors and others to make workers feel shame or guilt for taking time off to go on vacation. This year’s results show a resurgence of vacation shaming: