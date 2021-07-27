" />Unwelcome Guest – EastTexasRadio.com
Unwelcome Guest

Clint Cooper 3 hours ago

Homeowners were shocked after a vehicle crashed into their home early Monday morning, leaving a man with minor injuries to his left ankle. Around 2:00 Monday morning, Aramis Cash woke up to the sound of a loud crash, and he found himself pinned between the kitchen wall and his couch, with headlights flashing into his living room. Officials say an 18-year-old intentionally drove an SUV into the home in Tyler. The suspect could face charges for failing to stop and render aid.

