Update On Oklahoma Copper Theft/ Radio Station Vandalism

A Paris police officer was dispatched to Paris Iron and Metal in the 700 block of W. Center to assist Choctaw County deputies. Copper wiring, stolen from a radio station tower in Choctaw County was identified by employees and they notified the victims from Oklahoma, who were the wire owners. The victims identified that the wiring was the stolen wiring from the station which the suspects took during a criminal mischief theft incident. A suspect has been identified and Oklahoma authorities will take over the investigation.