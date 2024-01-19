ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 2
Update On Oklahoma Copper Theft/ Radio Station Vandalism

 

Choctaw County Sheriff Terry Park FB Photo

A Paris police officer was dispatched to Paris Iron and Metal  in the 700 block of W. Center to assist Choctaw County deputies. Copper wiring, stolen from a radio station tower in Choctaw County was identified by employees  and they notified the victims from Oklahoma, who were the wire owners. The victims identified that the wiring was  the stolen wiring from the station which the suspects took during a criminal mischief theft incident. A suspect has been identified and Oklahoma authorities will take over the investigation.

