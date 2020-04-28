Updated Hopkins County Estimated Number of COVID-19 Screenings 04.28.20

From information gathered from majority of the healthcare partners in Hopkins County for the past 43 days the information is as follows:

Estimated number of screenings of COVID 19 sent off for definitive testing to either a Private Lab or Texas Department of State Health Services (TX-DSHS) are:

181 potential cases that met testing requirements. (Testing requirements in place from TX-DSHS & CDC)

Number of cases pending results from Private Labs or TX-DSHS = 3

Confirmed Negative screened cases = 174

Confirmed Positive screened cases = 4 in Hopkins County per local healthcare providers or TX-DSHS.

Confirmed Recovered cases = 4 in Hopkins County per local healthcare providers or TX-DSHS.

No confirmed related deaths in Hopkins County due to COVID 19.

The Hopkins County Local Health Authority (LHA) under appointment by the Hopkins County Commissioners Court, are working with the local cases in Hopkins County to ensure procedures are being followed with the related cases.

If you have any questions about screening or guidance, please contact your local physician or 903-606-DOCS (3627). If you feel short of breath or have trouble breathing please call 911.

Please continue to practice social distancing and proper hand washing to help slow the spread and process of this virus. Hopkins County Hospital District recommends to please stay informed by following the CDC and DSHS websites and your local emergency management guidance.

https://www.cdc.gov/ https://dshs.texas.gov/coronavirus/