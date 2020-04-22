Updated Hopkins County Estimated Number Of COVID-19 Screenings

From information gathered from the majority of the healthcare partners in Hopkins County for the past 37 days, the information is as follows:

Estimated number of screenings of COVID 19 sent off for definitive testing to either a Private Lab or Texas Department of State Health Services (TX-DSHS) are:

There are 149 potential cases meeting testing requirements. (Testing requirements in place from TX-DSHS & CDC)

Number of cases pending results from Private Labs or TX-DSHS = 8

Confirmed Negative screened cases = 137

Confirmed Positive tested cases = 4 in Hopkins County per local healthcare providers or TX-DSHS.

Confirmed Recovered cases = 4 in Hopkins County per local healthcare providers or TX-DSHS.

No confirmed related deaths in Hopkins County due to COVID 19.

The Hopkins County Local Health Authority (LHA), under appointment by the Hopkins County Commissioners Court, is working with the local cases in Hopkins County to ensure they follow procedures with the related cases.

If you have any questions about screening or guidance, please contact your local physician or 903-606-DOCS (3627). If you do not have a local physician, you may go to the Christus Urgent Care Center located at 1339 S. Broadway in Sulphur Springs. If you feel short of breath or have trouble breathing, please call 911.

Please continue to practice social distancing and proper handwashing to help slow the spread and process of this virus. Hopkins County Hospital District recommends to please stay informed by following the CDC and DSHS websites and your local emergency management guidance.

https://www.cdc.gov/ https://dshs.texas.gov/coronavirus/