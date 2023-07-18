Momentum Veranda Pontoon Boats Header
Upshur County Courthouse Gets Facelift

The Upshur County Commissioners Court named J.C. Stoddard, a San Antonio-based company, to renovate and restore the courthouse in downtown Gilmer. The project is estimated to take over 600 days to complete, with county officials hopeful the $12.8 million construction can begin mid-August. The Texas Historical Society provides a $5.2 million grant and several million dollars in American Rescue plan funds. They will bring the courthouse into the 21st century while bringing back the original aesthetics of the 1937 building.

